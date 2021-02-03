Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Grows By 15.4%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $307,000.

ENI stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

