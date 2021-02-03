Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Rises By 24.7%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.2 days.

eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

