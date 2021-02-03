Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Decreases By 21.7%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

