Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Drops By 21.2%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 13,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 11,609,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. 140166 lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

