Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Declines By 24.1%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. 1,424,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $3,390,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

