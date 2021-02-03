Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Drops By 26.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 140,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 443,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $240.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

