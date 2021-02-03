Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Expands By 13.9%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Computer Services stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. Computer Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

