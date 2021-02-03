Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Increases By 23.4%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 1,607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CMLLF stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

