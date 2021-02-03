Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Increases By 23.4%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 1,607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CMLLF stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
