Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Decreases By 28.5%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. 13,945,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

