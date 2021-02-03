Short Interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Decreases By 24.1%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,461.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFPUF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

