Short Interest in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Grows By 24.1%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. BOQI International Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOQI International Medical

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

