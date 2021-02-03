Short Interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Decreases By 20.6%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 173,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 117,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,658. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company has a market cap of $259.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

