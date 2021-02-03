Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Increases By 15.6%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of ARGTF opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

