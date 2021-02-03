Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Rises By 20.6%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,619,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 6,316,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $217.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

