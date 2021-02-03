Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases By 17.9%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMAT opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.