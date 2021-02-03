Short Interest in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Drops By 17.4%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 227,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 153.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.72 million, a P/E ratio of 257.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.