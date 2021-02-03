Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expands By 40.8%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:AEM opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

