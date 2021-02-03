Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 406,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.