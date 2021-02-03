Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.78. 16,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,618. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

