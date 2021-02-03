Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

