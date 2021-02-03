Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $11.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.94. 1,188,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.