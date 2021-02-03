Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

