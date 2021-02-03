Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 19,862.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after buying an additional 833,641 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 138,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

