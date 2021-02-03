SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

SharpSpring stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. Equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

