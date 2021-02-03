SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SHSP traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,502. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

