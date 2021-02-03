ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 75 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $24.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $588.82.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
