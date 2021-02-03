ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 75 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $24.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $588.82.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.