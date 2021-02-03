ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $3,912,364.61 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NOW opened at $583.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $588.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

