ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $3,912,364.61 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NOW opened at $583.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $588.82.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
