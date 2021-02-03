Sentinel Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $4.81 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003926 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

