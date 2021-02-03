Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $167,126.96 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $167,126.96 and $46,715.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

