Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.30 and last traded at $75.25. 431,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 300,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

