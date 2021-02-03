Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.30 and last traded at $75.25. 431,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 300,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
