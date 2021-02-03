Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.06-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.425-3.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.