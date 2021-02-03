Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.58. 6,715,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 4,254,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%.
About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.
