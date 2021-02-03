Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Senex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.