Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.