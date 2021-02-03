Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

