Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. 11,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,331. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $623.10 million, a PE ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.44. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMLR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

