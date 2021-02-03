SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Gap Up to $8.18

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $12.20. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 356,281 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

