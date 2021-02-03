Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $58.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

