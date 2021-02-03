Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Price Up 5%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 2,431,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,169,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

The firm has a market cap of $542.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

