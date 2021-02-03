Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $5.39. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 95,089 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

