Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of SIC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.