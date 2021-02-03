SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $940.65

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $940.65 and traded as high as $986.20. SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) shares last traded at $982.80, with a volume of 1,780,214 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 954.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 940.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The firm has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06.

In related news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £9,942.60 ($12,990.07).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

