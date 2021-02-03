SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

