SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of SEAS opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $885,817. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

