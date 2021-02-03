SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 110,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 112,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,147,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 83,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

