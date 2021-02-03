SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 178.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

