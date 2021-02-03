Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.