Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

