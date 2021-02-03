Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of SAIC opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

