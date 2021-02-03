Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.